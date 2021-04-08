Yard of the Month ends its season

Congratulations to Laura Hefley, 1102 Garlington, July winner of the Bowie News Yard of the Month.

This is the last month for our annual contest and we appreciate all the interest and nominations. Other homes considered were: 708 Lee, 301 Live Oak, No. 1 Creekwood, 304 Gallia, 305 Gallia and 270 Trail Drive. Bobbie Jett, 808 Sessions, also was nominated but won earlier this season.

The Bowie News staff extends its appreciation to our independent judges who are experienced gardeners and master gardeners and to those who sent in nominations. Yard of the Month recognizes the hard work of homeowners but also encourages others across the community to spruce up for everyone to enjoy. We will be back next year.