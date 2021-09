The Bowie Animal Shelter hosted Clear the Shelter day this past Saturday with an array of activities. They were joined by Easy Street Shelter volunteers who also brought along some of their adoptable pets. Guests were able to see the animals, get reduced-priced shots for their pets, enjoy food and a bake sale, prize drawings and a silent auction. See more photos in your mid-week Bowie News.

A little petting goes a long way with this sweet baby. (News photos by Barbara Green)