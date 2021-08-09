By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Annalysa Elledge calls herself a “big idea girl” and she brings that vision and positive leadership to Bowie Intermediate School as its new assistant principal.

The 32-year-old educator was born in California, but her family moved to Bridgeport when she was a 15-year-old high school student. She adapted quickly to her new hometown graduating in 2006, one year early thanks to some extra credit hours.

Elledge recalls it was not too much of a culture shock moving to small-town Texas because her family came from a farming community that also was very diverse with lots of different cultures in California.

Choosing to go into education was always in her mind, but as a teen, she didn’t always make the best choices.

“I had a hard childhood and was that hard kid in school who got into fights, was suspended, told off teachers, and made some poor decisions with my behavior. I was so angry and it continued into high school, but it was here the teachers made a difference for me. They saw me as more than a kid with an attitude problem and poured themselves into me,” she explains.

Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.