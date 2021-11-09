By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Jason Childress was excited to get back on the school-year merry-go-round this year as he came to Bowie Junior High School as the new assistant principal.

The veteran educator brings 19 years of experience from the classroom, sports field and administrative office to the job. He also looks forward to working in a smaller district that allows him closer interaction with students, parents, staff and community.

Childress, 44, grew up in West Texas in the small town of Lamesa, 60 miles south of Lubbock. When he was halfway through his freshman year, the family moved to and he completed his high school years at Frenship High in Wolfforth in 1995.

He recalls always wanting to be a teacher, but starting at Texas Tech University he made a big turn to the medical field and began attending a junior college outside Lubbock to study respiratory therapy.

“I did that for a semester and asked myself, ‘what am I doing?’ I needed to go back to my original plan, so it was back to Tech where I graduated in 2002,” explains the educator.

Read the full feature on the new administrator in your Saturday Bowie News.