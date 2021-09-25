Montague County is participating in the National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28 and they invite citizens to stop off at any of the four early voting locations in the county to register.

This day is a time to encourage broad voter registration, access and citizen participation in elections among voting-eligible citizens. Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said they recognize many Americans are not able to vote because they missed a registration deadline or did not update their information. They also may simply not be familiar with the process.

