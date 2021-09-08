8 COVID cases in Nocona General

Montague County COVID-19 active cases, possibly stemming from the Labor Day holiday dropped this week from 88 active on Sunday to 39 active as of Sept. 23; however, local hospitalizations continue to be high.

Dr. Chance Dingler, Montague County health authority, said late Thursday there were eight COVID patients in Nocona General Hospital and one of those went home Thursday. He also reports four other patients with the virus.

