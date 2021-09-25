Board to buy ionizers, revises COVID leave policy

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Members of the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees met this week approving the purchase of air ionization units for the district’s HVAC units and amending the district’s COVID leave policy.

The board met Monday receiving numerous updates on enrollment and other projects.

As of Sept. 20 the district enrollment totals 1,690, which Superintendent Blake Enlow said was up by about 65 from this time last year. By campus the totals were: Elementary, 569; intermediate, 215; junior high, 404 and high school, 502.

Oct. 29 will be the enrollment snapshot day when the number of students will be submitted to the state and used for realignment purposes, done every two years and coming in 2022.

By grade: Pre K/EE, 79; kindergarten, 122; first, 124; second, 123; third, 122; fourth, 109; fifth, 108; sixth, 123; seventh, 150; eighth, 129; ninth, 128; tenth, 141; eleventh, 122; and twelfth, 113.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.