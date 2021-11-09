Bowie Council to finalize tax rate, budget

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the council chambers located at 307 N. Mason.

The agenda opens with a public hearing on the 2021 tax rate which is proposed at .5447 cents per $100 in property value. This is the same rate as 2020, but citizens can anticipate a small tax increase based on higher appraised values.

As per the tax rate publication, the average homestead valued at $100,000 will see a tax bill of approximately $642, a $61 increase from the 2020 tax bill of $581.

