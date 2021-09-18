Bowie Council updates its emergency operation plan

By BARBARA GREEN

Members of the Bowie City Council this week updated the emergency operations plan to bring it up to date with state and federal requirements.

The council also adopted the first reading of the budget and tax rate for fiscal 2021 during its Monday night deliberations.

Kirk Higgins, recently named to a part-time position as emergency management director, presented the plan.

Listed in two parts, one was eliminated and the other one updated with new requirements from the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency incorporated into it. Portions of the previous plan dated back to 1983.

Higgins has been active in emergency operations for many years through the Montague County Emergency Communications Team which has assisted the city during emergencies.

