Bowie volleyball beats Nocona 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits hosted Nocona and beat the Lady Indians at home in a rivalry game that always has playoff implications.

The Lady Rabbits won in four sets against Nocona, with two of the set wins being in controlling fashion.

Bowie came into the match following wins against City View and Jacksboro after losing the opening district game at Henrietta.

The Lady Indians were coming off a tough loss at state-ranked Holliday after start starting district with two wins against City View and Breckenridge.

The match started off pretty competitively with the teams going back forth. Bowie had a two-point lead during the middle of the set until it improved its lead from 16-14 to 20-15.

The Lady Indians tried to make up the difference by outscoring the Lady Rabbits the rest of the way, but Bowie closed out the set 25-22 to go up 1-0.

The second set was all the Lady Rabbits. Bowie was in control and ended the set by winning with a comfortable margin of victory 25-16 to go up 2-0.

Nocona was not just going to sit back and be beaten in straight sets. The third set was more like the first set in how competitive it was.

This time it was the Lady Indians who were in control of the tight set and were able to close it out well to win 25-22 to extend the match and leave the hope open for a comeback.

The fourth set saw Bowie dominate again though as it built a lead and never relented as it closed out the set and the match strong with the score 25-15, 3-1.

