Bowie welcomes fall with Chicken & Bread Days this weekend

Fall officially arrives in the City of Bowie this weekend as the 26th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival opens with activities Oct. 1-2.

One of Bowie’s most popular events, Chicken and Bread will feature its traditional fun and games, along with some new events. There will be something for every member of the family.

The tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival began when local young men would sell chicken and bread to those stopped at the train depot in downtown Bowie. With this pioneering spirit, the tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival was hatched and is hosted the first Saturday of October each year.

Friday night brings the Jack-O-Lantern Sip & Stroll with Me along with live fiddle music and other music in the downtown area.

Saturday sees the fiddle contest, art exhibit, car show, games, live music and more.

