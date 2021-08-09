Bowie wins at Bridgeport 18-13

The Bowie Jackrabbits won their second game on Friday night at Bridgeport in a low scoring matchup.

The Jackrabbits led the entire game winning 18-13, beating a Bulls team that only found a little offensive success in the third quarter.

Bowie scored in the first quarter as Landon Felts scored a touchdown on an electrifying 37-yard run to put the Jackrabbits up 6-0. Bowie scored again in the second quarter as Devin Melton capped a drive with a six-yard run to make the score 12-0 at halftime.

Bridgeport had almost no success running the ball and quickly went to the air offensively for most of the game. While the Bulls saw little success in the first half, they pulled a flee-flicker pass out as they hit on a 33-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 12-7.

Not long after that, the Jackrabbits responded with another touchdown drive that saw Melton score from one-yard out to put Bowie up by double-digits again up 18-7.

Before the third quarter ended, Bridgeport hit on another long pass play, this time for 46 yards for a touchdown to make it a one-score game 18-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits were able to hold on for the entire quarter as they closed out their second win of an ugly game.



To read the full story and see the full stat line, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.