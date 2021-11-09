Broadway at the Bass returns

Broadway shows are returning to Fort Worth as Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced this week the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season.

The six-show series features many of the titles that were previously scheduled prior to COVID-19, as well as a newly added hit show direct from Broadway.

Current 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season ticket holders have until June 21 to renew and keep their seats. Patrons can sign up for the new season ticket waitlist now by visiting: basshall.com/waitlist.

Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.