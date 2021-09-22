Chapman Building renovation finalist in Texas Downtown Assn. contest

The Bowie Community Development Board is very proud to announce the Chapman Building in downtown Bowie, is one of five finalists in the Texas Downtown Association’s 2021 President’s Awards.

There were 107 entries submitted in 11 different categories from communities across Texas. For more than 30 years the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns.

“It was hard work. Not many believed this building could be brought back to life,” said building owner Brad Sherman.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.