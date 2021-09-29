Citizen report to police leads to drug arrest of a local man

A citizen’s report of possible illegal drug activity at a local residence led Bowie Police to obtain a search warrant that uncovered drugs and saw the arrest of one man.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said on Sept 23 Cpl. Andrew Poole and patrol officers responded to a complaint at 411 S. Mill.

“The reporting party saw kids of high school age possibly partaking in illegal activity. Poole was able to identify several students from the high school and former students who had gone to the residence. The information led to a search warrant that was granted on Sept. 24,” explained Blackburn.

Arrested at the home near the high school was Steven Ray Skinner, 49, 411 S. Mill.

