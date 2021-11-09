Commissioner’s Court meets Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet for two agendas on Sept. 13.

The 8:45 a.m. agenda lists a public hearing to consider the 2021-22 county clerk and district clerk records’ management and archive yearly plan.

A portion of the fees in both offices is set aside for records management which includes items such as digitizing and storage units.The court approval will be an action item in the 9 a.m. agenda.

Here are some of the other agenda topics.

The court is expected to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus will ask to transfer $7,650 from part-time to the assistant DA two-position and to transfer the 2013 Chevy Tahoe to the sheriff’s office. This investigator’s vehicle was replaced.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Memo of understanding for efiling property records in the county clerk’s office; VAC grant award of $4,819 to reimburse for VAC salaries; distribution of unclaimed property capital credits from the Texas Comptroller; consider a tax resale deed for bids from Wayne Cannaday for multiple lots in Oak Shores, and a tax resale deed for bid from Kevin Matthews for $4,000 for a lot at 1308 N. U.S. Highway 81; discuss and consider each precinct preparing an annual road report and consider precinct part-time pay for road hands