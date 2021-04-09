Enjoying the solitude of the great outdoors: New sporting club to open

By BARBARA GREEN

The name says it all: Solitude Sporting Club, as the guests and members, are invited to leave their daily stress at the gate to enjoy the peace of 300 acres of outdoor sporting pleasure.

This new club outside of Alvord will celebrate its grand opening with a day of patriotic activities and outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11. A flag-raising is planned for 10 a.m. and the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on America will be remembered.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served up free by Solitude staff. Guests are invited to bring their own shotgun shells, plus eye and ear protection to enjoy a free round of five-stand. Cart rental will be available to view the landscape traveling on the paths. The sporting clay course also will be open.

Solitude Sporting Club is located at 1807 N. Farm-to-Market Road 1655 outside Alvord. Development of this private sporting club and public clay range facility has been in the works for the past three to four months.

This master plan rendering shows the future for Solitude Sporting Club. (Courtesy photo)