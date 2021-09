This home north of Bowie off U.S. Highway 81 was destroyed by fire Monday night, but there were no injuries to the two people living at the residence.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to 2330 U.S. Highway 81N, where Chief Randall Preuninger reports heavy fire was showing. Fire departments responded include Bowie City, Sunset and Stoneburg VFDs. Two vehicles in the carport also were burned.

