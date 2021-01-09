Football Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears won their season opener against Perrin-Whitt at home on Friday night.

The Bears won 44-16, with the majority of the points coming in the second half.

Early on the Pirates were able to make some plays offensively with a specific route combination.

Coach Joe Helms said he went through four kids before the original one proved he had made the proper adjustments.

Tied 16-16 at halftime, Gold-Burg shut out Perrin-Whitt in the second half. Offensively, Helms said once the team’s receivers cleaned up some first half drops, the offense took off since it was not so one dimensional like in the first half.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers made the hour and half drive to play Wylie Prepatory Academy on Saturday afternoon in an effort to up their schedule challenge.

The Panthers did not play well as the defending state champions from the Texas Christian Athletics Fellowship division won 72-22 by halftime.

Saint Jo committed six turnovers as the Patriots took advantage of almost every one. The Panther defense did not have an answer for Wylie Prep’s passing attack as its quarterback threw for seven touchdowns.

Saint Jo was led by Logan Brawner on the ground as he ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Johnathon Diaz led the team in receiving catching four passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.