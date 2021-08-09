Football Roundup

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg

The Saint Jo Panthers earned their first win of the season hosting fellow Montague County team Gold-Burg on Friday.

The Panthers ended the game in the third quarter as they won 78-28 against an improved Bears’ team.

The Panthers scored on every possession with Brawner scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 155 yards. Harris completed five passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Two touchdowns went to Connor for 95 total yards.

The Bears had glimpses of great play as Kani led the team with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jayon scored two touchdowns as well while rushing for 84 yards.

Unfortunately, three turnovers and getting in a two score hole to start the game thanks to a failed onside kick recovery never allowed Gold-Burg to get into the game.

Trying to contain Saint Jo’s big plays never really got going either.

While it is disappointing for the Bears to not compete better against the bigger school, it is at least the last such opponent for the team this season.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost their home opener on Friday night against a tough Paradise team.

The Panthers won 56-0 in a game where the Indians fell behind early and never recovered.

Paradise scored 35 points in the first half throwing and running ball while Nocona’s offense is still trying to find some success.

The Indians were led by quarterback Brady McCasland who led the team with 52 yards passing and 38 yards rushing.

Forestburg

The young Forestburg Longhorns opened up their season on Friday with a tough loss against Wichita Christian.

The Stars won 52-0 at halftime at Forestburg, ending the game early due to mercy rule.

The result was not unexpected as the mostly senior led Wichita Christian showed how much experience pays off against the mostly underclassmen and undermanned led Longhorns.

Julius Blaylock led the team with 34 yards rushing. Braxton Osteen completed one pass to Kyler Willett for 11 yards.

