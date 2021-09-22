Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers came back from their bye-week with a vengeance as they won at Campbell on Friday.

The Panthers won with a dominant showing 59-8, ending the game at halftime due to mercy rule.

The Indians received the opening kickoff and drove the ball into Saint Jo’s territory on before the defense forced a turnover. Matthew Butler-Everson intercepted a pass near the Panther’s end zone.

The first offensive play then saw running back Logan Brawner score on a 72-yard run to give Saint Jo a lead it would never relinquish.

The defense shut out Campbell for the rest of the quarter while Brawner scored on another long run and Jase Johnson scored on a 7-yard run to put the Panthers up 22-0.

The start of the second quarter saw the Indians score on a 32-yard run to cut the lead to 22-8.

After that it was all Saint Jo.

Brawner and Johnson scored twice more on runs in the quarter while Butler-Everson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Johnathon Diaz to make the final score 59-8.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg football team was able to win at Ranger once the game was able to start.

The Bears won 65-20 in the third quarter due to mercy rule, but only after the game referees finally showed up more than an hour late.

Gold-Burg scored on its first play and never looked back. The Bulldogs answered on their opening possession as well on a big play the Bears had been practicing for.

It worked the first time against Gold-Burg’s defense, but it did not work again the rest of the night.

Forestburg

The Forestburg football team lost a tough one at Bryson on Friday.

The Longhorns lasted until midway through the third quarter, but the Cowboys won 76-26 due to mercy rule.

Coming into the game, Forestburg was hoping to compete well against the equally young and winless team from Bryson.

The Longhorns got off to a good start and led 20-18 in the first quarter. Unfortunately, it mostly went the Cowboys way the rest of the game.

Forestburg then got some injuries and with the roster size already small that meant adjustments which led to mistakes that Bryson capitalized on.

