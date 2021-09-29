Football Roundup

Bowie

Bowie football’s yearly opening district game against state power Brock on Friday did not go so well.

The Eagles rebounded from a bad start to clobber the Jackrabbits 68-6 in a game that was one-sided after the opening minutes.

Despite coming into the game following a bye-week, Bowie was not at 100 percent with injuries along the offensive or defense line and at some key positions.

Still, the Jackrabbits were up 6-0 as quarterback Landon Felts sliced his way into the end zone on a 12-yard run following a fumble recovery. Bowie was gifted another fumble recovery and tried to go up two-scores, but that was enough to awaken Brock.

The Eagles dominated after that point. Brock scored 21 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second as they led 40-6 at halftime.

The Eagles did not let up in the third quarter scoring 21 more points before putting on the breaks in the fourth quarter.

With a running clock and playing back-ups Brock scored once more to make the final score 68-6.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears earned their third straight win at Vernon Northside on Friday.

The Bears won by mercy rule 56-6 at halftime against the Indians in a game they dominated.

Coach Joe Helms was proud his team played like they should and never let Northside into the game even when backups started to make their way to the field.

“It was a kind of a business-like win,” Helms said. “Lots of the younger kids played. Isaac Renteria threw a touchdown pass. Ian Grissom rushed for one. Both are freshman so overall I thought we played well.”

This is the same stretch the team dominated last year as it found its stride and learned how to win games.

The same results are happening this year as well except the team has almost doubled in size with the younger group learning how to win as well.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.