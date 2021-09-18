Forestburg ISD Trustees to meet

The Forestburg Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the school library.

Opening the agenda is a consideration to fill a board vacancy.

The school district financial rating through the Texas Education Agency will be examined and posted for a public hearing.

A board retreat to develop goals for the 2021-22 school year will be discussed. Board training dates also will be announced.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Filling a vacancy on the appraisal district board, report on the teacher incentive allotment; superintendent report on vocational programs; review campus improvement plan, electronic board book presentation, approve the Forestburg Educational Foundation as part of the school; and monthly reports from the superintendent, principal and business manager.

Any discussion of personnel including appointments or resignations and public comments wrap up the Monday agenda.