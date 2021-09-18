The Forestburg Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the school library.
Opening the agenda is a consideration to fill a board vacancy.
The school district financial rating through the Texas Education Agency will be examined and posted for a public hearing.
A board retreat to develop goals for the 2021-22 school year will be discussed. Board training dates also will be announced.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Filling a vacancy on the appraisal district board, report on the teacher incentive allotment; superintendent report on vocational programs; review campus improvement plan, electronic board book presentation, approve the Forestburg Educational Foundation as part of the school; and monthly reports from the superintendent, principal and business manager.
Any discussion of personnel including appointments or resignations and public comments wrap up the Monday agenda.
Forestburg ISD Trustees to meet
