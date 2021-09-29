Forestburg Longhorns celebrate homecoming on Friday 09/29/2021 SCHOOL NEWS 0 These Forestburg High School students are members of the 2021 homecoming court, which will crown its royalty Friday during pregame ceremonies as the Longhorns play Vernon Northside at 7:30 p.m. Pictured are: (Front): Christian Binanti, freshman escort and Reece Brackeen freshman princess. (Seated) Senior queen candidates: Faith Moore, Nevaeh Calk, Shelby Bradley, Bailey Payne and not pictured, Kylie Willett. (Back): Riley Walters, sophomore princess, Jaden Meek, sophomore escort, Rebeca Sanchez, Annabeth Johnson, senior queen candidates, Braxton Osteen, senior king candidate, Kendal Cross, senior queen candidate, Jackson Raney, junior escort, and Katie Stokes, junior princess. A bonfire was planned for 6:30 p.m. at the football field on Sept. 29. (Photo by Pam Almon)
Leave a Reply