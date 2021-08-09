Freshen up your indoor spaces this winter

(Family Features) When cold winter days keep you inside, you may find yourself bored with your surroundings. Waiting for the sun to make its next appearance can provide the perfect opportunity to give your indoor spaces a fresh and appealing mini makeover.

Even if your budget is tight, you can still make small changes to transform a room. Consider these ideas:

Bring stylish flair to your space with a new color scheme. Rather than replacing all the furniture, which can be costly, focus on smaller accessory pieces such as pillows and decorative items. Create variety by using multiple hues of the same color or mixing two or more complementary colors.

Introduce new accent furniture. Smaller and less cost-prohibitive than centerpieces like a couch, for example, accent pieces such as end tables or a coffee table can provide subtle changes to the look of a room. You could also opt to refinish a piece of furniture you have on-hand to create a look that’s all your own.

Morph your room by simply rearranging what you already own. Adjusting the orientation of your furniture and decor can let you see your favorite room from a whole new perspective.

Whether it’s a flea market find, such as an old window frame that you paint and add a display shelf to the base, or a series of photos from your favorite vacation destination, adding some DIY art can not only update your room, but make it more personal, too.

A new look for your favorite room can go a long way toward chasing away those winter blahs, so find ways to update your space for a cozy retreat that you can enjoy despite the cold weather raging outdoors. Find more ideas at eLivingtoday.com.

