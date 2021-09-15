August 25, 1948 – September 1, 2021

NOCONA – Garey Miles Hackney, 73, Nocona, TX passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, in Bridgeport, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 at First Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson of First Baptist Church will be officiating the service. The burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward, OK at a later date.

Garey was born in Stephenville to Lawrence and Lorene (Posey) Hackney on Aug. 25, 1948. He graduated high school in Woodward, OK in 1966. He married Donna Blasdel on Sept. 1, 1968 in Woodward, OK. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1972. He worked in the oilfield for 18 years and in the environmental consulting industry for 30 years. He was an entrepreneur in both of those industries as well. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bowie for the last 10 years.

Garey is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Hackney and his mother, Lorene (Posey) Hackney.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Beth Hackney; sons, Scott Hackney and wife, Nichole and Jeff Hackney and wife, Tara; brothers, Ronnie Hackney and Jimmie Hackney, and wife Gayla; grandchildren, Chandler Hackney, Bailey (Hackney) Lewis, Meredith (Hackney) Lewis, Kendall Hackney, Ashlyn Hackney and Makalyn Hackney; four great-grandchildren and multitude of other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

