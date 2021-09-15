January 22, 1938 – September 9, 2021

BOWIE – Gaye Nelle Dawson, 83, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 9, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. The burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Dawson was born on Jan. 22, 1938 in Whitesboro to Robert and Emma (Russom) Young. She married Franklin W. Dawson and they were together for 51 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Dawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Morgan; son, Duane Dawson; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.