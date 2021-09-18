‘I wanted to be a person of change’ Adam Bell joins BHS leadership

Adama Bell, new assistant principal at Bowie High School. (Courtesy photo)

It may be hard to believe someone who read their first book at the age of 23 would discover a true passion for learning, but for new Bowie High School Assistant Principal Adam Bell it was a spark that turned him to a career in education.

The 39-year-old educator says he was a preacher’s kid and “Navy brat” who bounced around throughout his childhood going to six different elementary schools. Born in Japan, he claims McAlister, OK as home because it was here he took a stand when his father planned a move taking him away from his high school during his senior year.

“I had a girlfriend, was involved in Boy Scouts becoming an Eagle, and I was not leaving. I planned to live in a tent. I had done it during the summer so no big deal, and I could shower at school. I was fine with it, having the time of my life. Looking back I see I was homeless although I had a job, car and shelter,” recalls Bell.

After high school he was working at Radio Shack and got transferred to Wichita Falls to be a store manager. He would meet his future wife when she came into the store. Bell hired her roommate and they all became friends. Alissa and Adam dated as she attended college at Midwestern State University pursuing a teaching degree.

