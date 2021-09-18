Jackrabbit Boosters report $13,000 stolen from their account

Bowie Police are investigating the theft of about $13,000 from the Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club account.

Lt. Randy Hanson said Angela Short, club president and Mendy Jones, vice president, came to the police on Sept. 10 to report the theft immediately after discovering it missing from the club’s account at Legend Bank.

The preliminary investigation points to two suspects said Hanson, but he has not been able to question those persons as of Thursday.

He declined to release the names this early in the investigation.

“At this point I am not sure what sort of charges we are looking at possibly theft over $2,500, forgery of a financial document or unauthorized use of a credit/debit card,” said Hanson.