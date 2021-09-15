July 6, 1963 – September 6, 2021

BOWIE – John Mark Greenlee, 58, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 6, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. The burial followed at 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Wayland Cemetery near Breckenridge. The visitation took place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Greenlee was born on July 6, 1963, in Abilene to Charles and Dortha Greenlee. After graduating from Abilene High School, he attended Abilene Christian University, graduating with a bachelor of business administration. On Aug. 22, 1987 he married Maryann (Loveland) Greenlee at the Whites Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe, LA and they were together for 34 years.

Greenlee served in the United States Army Reserve from 1986 to 1992, including a stint (from Dec. 1990 through April 1991) serving his country overseas as part of Operation Desert Storm. He attended the U.S. Army Airborne Training School (commonly referred to as “Jump School”) at Fort Benning, where he earned his “Jump Wings” as a certified parachutist.

Between 1996 to 2014, Greenlee owned multiple H&R Block franchises with his wife. They also owned and managed multiple rental properties and a storage rental business in Bowie. He was a member of the Churches of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dortha Greenlee and brother, Robert “Bob” Greenlee.

He is survived by his wife, Maryann; daughters, Amanda, San Antonio, Victoria, Oklahoma City, Rachel, Moore, OK; sister, Deborah, Giddings; brother, Ed, Abilene; one grandson and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Cherokee Home for Children (P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832; chc4kids.org), a charitable organization that John financially supported.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.