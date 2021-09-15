November 18, 1983 – September 8, 2021

BOWIE – Justin Ray Wilson, 37, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 8, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Bible Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Steve Summers officiating. The burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wilson was born on Nov. 18, 1983 in Bowie to Lewis Wilson and Deborah Cole. He graduated from Bowie High School. He worked as a truck driver in the oilfield for the last 10 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Wilson; grandparents, Kathy Cole and Sonny Sr. and Laverne Wilson and uncle, aunt and cousin.

He is survived by his daughter, Micah Wilson, Bowie; mother, Deborah Sanford, Bowie; fiancée, Janet Pollard, Bowie; grandpa, Cloys Lynn Cole, Bowie; brothers, Chris Wilson, Wichita Falls and David Wilson, Bowie and numerous aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.