December 3, 1979 – September 11, 2021

RHOME – Kaleb Kent Rutherford, 41, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 1, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Community Church in Decatur. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. His brother-in-law, Michael Toller will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Michael Toller, Dave Hoekstra, Jeremy Hoekstra, Phil Thompson, Greg Silva, Martin Morris and Kasey Denson.

Kaleb was born on Dec. 3, 1979 to Billy Kent and Paula Sue (Fitts) Rutherford in Fort Worth. He was married to Emily Beth Hoekstra on Jan. 6, 2001 in Burleson and they were together for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Kent Rutherford; grandfathers, Bill Rutherford and Paul “Papa” Fitts and grandmother, Mary “Gibber” Rutherford.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Emily, Rhome; his precious sons, who called him “D,” Kase Kent, Karson Kaleb, Kennan Kit, and Karter Kristian all of Rhome; mother, Paula Rutherford, Decatur; sister, Paula-Beth Toller and husband, Michael, New Caney; grandmother, Treva “Nonnie” Fitts, Decatur; mother-in-law and father-in-law; sisters and brother-in-law;

aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.

