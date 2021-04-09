Labor Day activities planned at Selma Park on Saturday

Beautify Our Bowie will host a Labor Day Holiday and food trucks too from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter.

Chairman Dillon Steen said recently there were several improvements and clean-up projects done at the park, so it is a great day to celebrate. Selma Park is located just off State Highway 59 at 3500 Farm-to-Market Road 2583.

There will be a free concert from 3 to 7 p.m. featuring Jordan Robert Kirk. Other activities will include a 3-on-3 volleyball game at $10 per team and a horseshoe tournament $5 per team. Proceeds will benefit Selma Park. Those wishing to enter the tournaments can call Fred Espinoza at 940-531-8106.