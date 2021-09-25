The Montague County Sheriff’s office will participate in the National Night Out with special activities from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the courthouse square.
Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they will host an evening for the whole family that includes free hot dogs, a bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more
Montague County SO National Night Out on Oct. 5
The Montague County Sheriff’s office will participate in the National Night Out with special activities from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the courthouse square.
Leave a Reply