Ad

Montague County SO National Night Out on Oct. 5

09/25/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0

The Montague County Sheriff’s office will participate in the National Night Out with special activities from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 on the courthouse square.
Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they will host an evening for the whole family that includes free hot dogs, a bounce house, face painting, popcorn and more

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes