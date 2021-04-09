More than 650 new laws went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1

A total of 666 new laws were signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott went into effect Sept. 1 in the state of Texas. These new laws, including the Heartbeat Bill, constitutional carry legislation and laws that protect law enforcement, were passed during the 87th Legislative Session.

“The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success, and many of the laws going into effect today will ensure a safer, freer, healthier and more prosperous Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to my continued work with the legislature to build upon these successes and create an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

The hot topic voter reform bill was approved by the Texas Senate during the second special session on Aug. 27 and has been sent to the House for consideration. Additional legislation is expected out of the two special sessions.

While the spectrum of new laws effective Sept. 1 from the first session covered everything from the storage of firearms in hotel rooms to prohibiting camping in public spaces, the anti-abortion bill created a great deal of controversy.

Read about many of the new laws that went into effect on Sept. 1 in Texas in your weekend Bowie News.