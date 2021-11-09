Nocona loses to Bonham 3-1

The Nocona Lady Indians played their final non-district game at home against a power-hitting Bonham team on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians lost a disappointing match to the Lady Warriors in four sets.

The first set saw Nocona fall behind early 7-3 and were playing catch-up for the rest of the set. The Lady Indians at one time closed the lead to 11-9, but Bonham quickly grew it to a five point lead 15-10.

The lead grew to almost doubled-digits near the end, but Nocona was able to win some points to build some momentum for the next set before the Lady Warriors closed the first set, winning 25-19 to take 1-0 lead.

The second set was more competitive in the first few points, but the Lady Indians went on a 7-3 run to open up their lead to 15-10. Bonham was able to close that lead quick and make it a point-to-point affair for the rest of the set.

The score was tied at 20-20 and at 25-25. Unfortunately for Nocona, the Lady Warriors were able to pick up two straight points to steal the set 27-25 and take a 2-0 lead.

After losing an especially gutting set, the Lady Indians could have been like many teams and conceded the final set due to a sort of loss of hope hangover.

It looked like it was headed that way as Nocona was down early 7-3 and not looking good. The Lady Indians showed some heart as they came back to take the lead 13-12, but immediately Bonham retook the lead 16-14.

The Lady Warriors’ lead continued to grow to 19-16 and 22-18 and it looked like Nocona was dead in the water.

The vocal home student section had been yelling nonsensical chants throughout whenever a Bonham player was serving to try and throw them off.

For whatever reason, they happened to be yelling cheese steak at this point right when the Lady Indians made their comeback.

Nocona went on a 4-1 run to cut the lead down to one point, but still trailing 23-22. The student section continued to chant cheese steak despite the Lady Indians serving, having stumbled upon the magical chant.

The Nocona team, riding either the power of the cheese steak chant or possibly just the momentum of the set, was able come back and win by the narrowest of margins 26-24 and cut the match lead to 2-1.

Maybe the Lady Indians had sparked something with a come from behind win in the third set that could propel them to win the match.

Nocona fell behind early 9-6. That quickly grew to a substantial lead 13-7 for the Lady Warriors. Even the cheese steak chant did not conjure the magic to come from behind in the fourth set.

There was no big comeback as Bonham closed out the set 25-16 and the match 3-1.

