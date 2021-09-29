Panthers prepare for homecoming Friday

Saint Jo High School students and staff celebrate homecoming Friday night when the Panthers take on Union Hill at Harley Sewell Field at 7:30 p.m. and the Lady Panthers host Lindsay for volleyball at 4:30 pm. Members of the homecoming court will be presented during halftime ceremonies. Ladies of the court are: Class of 2025 Princess Aubrey Morman; Class of 2024 Princess Kyler Dunn; Class of 2023 Princesses Kayden Skidmore and Kathryn Sherwin and Senior queen candidates Raven Elmore, Elaina Everson, London Hampton and Madalyn Hubler.