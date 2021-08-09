Selma Park Labor Day part a big hit

Labor Day Holiday and Food Trucks Too was hosted this past Saturday to reintroduce the freshly updated Selma Park at Lake Amon G. Carter.

During recent months volunteer repainted the blue dock, park host building and pavilion, made the walkway to the dock safer with large stepping stones and added horseshoe pits, a sand volleyball area and a nature walk. Volunteers also assisted with weedeating and mowing.

Beautify Our Bowie and the Bowie Community Development Board co-hosted the event on Sept. 4. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

Jordan Robert Kirk rising Texas musician performed live at Saturday’s Selma Park party. (Photos by Cindy Roller)