Shebang returns to TNT on Sept. 11

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum did not get to celebrate its 10th anniversary of Shebang last year, so it’s back on this year on Sept. 11 to mark 11 years of operation.

Shebang is the annual fundraiser for the museum which showcases Montague County history. There are still tickets available for the big event that features an outstanding meal of filet mignon, cheesy potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert and BYOB.

After dinner guests can enjoy a live auction, silent and bucket auction and spin the wheel to win. Tickets to Shebang are $50 a plate or buy a table for eight for $350. Shebang will be at The Veranda Inn Event Center.

All the proceeds from Shebang are used for maintenance, operations and improvements at the museum. The North Texas Society of History and Culture (dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum) is a 501(c) 3 organization and is eligible for tax-deductible donations, endowments and bequests.

Those interested in bidding on the live auction items, go to the museum website at tntshebang.org to see all the items, submit a bid and see the silent and bucket auction items.

Here are a few of the live auction items 50 square bales of coastal hay, two loads of base rock gravel delivery, one load of gravel delivered, Pedal Pub Ride for 14 people, custom Nokona Ball Glove, two-night stay at the Grande Hotel Mackinac Island, MI, flintknapped spear created by Sergio Ayala, Nocona Burgess painting, 1,000 rounds of 22LR, 600 rounds 9mm and 80 rounds 223 Wnchester, signed and number print from Larry Lemons, museum experience for 12 and a two-person guide hot hunt.

The silent and bucket auction will take bidders the night of Shebang and those items include numerous historical boots and artifacts, a long weekend at a Lake Buchanan home, Pie of the Month, homemade Chinese dinner for eight and much more.

Call 825-5330 to reserve your ticket for Shebang.