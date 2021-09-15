February 16, 2000 – September 3, 2021

BOWIE – Sydney Erin Chappell, 21, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 3, 2021 in Saint Jo, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Freedom Life Church in Bowie.

Chappell was born on Feb. 16, 2000 in Decatur. She was a 2019 graduate of Bowie High School. After graduation, she worked for the Bowie Senior Center. She had recently began working for Muenster Milling.

She is preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Voyd and Sue Henry; great-great-grandparents Lonnie and Babe Jones, Olan and Cleo Chappell, Ernest O’Neal and Paternal and great-grandmother, Thelma Beatrice York Goolsby.

She is survived by her mother, Sarah Chappell and father, Brad Meyers, Bowie; sister, Lauren Claire Baumeister and Harrison Sawyer Chappell, Bowie; grandparents, Lowell and Vicki Chappell, Bowie, Frances and Les Gholson, Bowie and Henry Meyers, Montague; great-grandparents, Johnnie and Fran Chappell, Henrietta; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in Sydney’s honor to the Bowie Senior Center or Bowie Animal Shelter.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.