December 5, 1947 – September 1, 2021

MONTAUGE – Tekla Marie Newville, 73, died on Sept. 1, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Newville was born on Dec. 5, 1947 in Muskegon, MI to Stanley and Evelyn (Smith) Newville. A resident of Montague she worked as a hairdresser and jewelry inspector.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stan and Evelyn Newville; brother, Marion Newville and sister, Wilma Cissna.

She is survived by her son, Shon Evans; daughter, Mary Johnson; sister, Carol Curcurcato; brother, Ken Newville and numerous grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.