BOWIE – Fred Anthony Carver Tony “Spuds” Carver, 68, Bowie passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2021.

Due to concerns with the COVID pandemic, Spuds’ family has decided to delay his memorial service to a later date.

Spuds was born on Dec. 21, 1952 in Wichita Falls to Fred Daron Carver and Joyce Evelyn Carver. He lived in the North Texas area all his life.

He was a heavy equipment operator, having worked in all sorts of construction, but especially in the oil and gas industry. When he wasn’t hard at work, Spuds deeply enjoyed playing golf, and at one point had a group he played with weekly.

His greatest love, however, was his family and friends. He enjoyed sticking his tongue out and teasing those he loved. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Spuds was also a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Nocona.

Spuds was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Carver and Judith; sister, Janet Carver and Sylvester Boyd; nephews, Dustin Carver and Daron Carver; great-nephews, Michael Carver and Atreus Carver; numerous cousins and friends beyond number.

