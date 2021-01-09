Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs hosted Forestburg on Friday and won while setting an individual milestone.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with set scores of 25-6, 25-17 and 25-11.

Emily Carpenter led Prairie Valley with 25 kills and 16 digs. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 21 assists while Sara Horton had five service aces.

Carpenter was honored with getting her 1,000 career kill. She actually got the 1,000 kill during the team’s matches at the Chico tournament the previous week, but the team wanted to celebrate it in front of the home crowd.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a close matchup playing at 3A Mineral Wells on Friday.

The Lady Rams won a tight match with set scores being 26-24, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-16.

The Lady Panthers were originally set to play in their first tournament at Dublin, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with eight aces, nine assits and five kills.

Taylor Patrick and Krista Reeves each had seven digs to lead the team while Patrick was second with seven assists and four kills.

