Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won a tough five-set match at Pottsboro on Tuesday, stopping short a furious Cardinals’ comeback that would have been tough to live with.

The Lady Indians are still trying to mesh their experience with their youth and almost gave away a match it looked like they had in the bag.

Nocona won a tight first set 25-21 before easily winning the second set with little trouble 25-10 to go up 2-0. Pottsboro would need to win three straight sets if it wanted to win, a small hope considering how the team had just been walloped in the second set.

Still, the momentum did turn and the Lady Cardinals came to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-22 to force a fifth and final set.

Not wanting to go home a loser after blowing its lead, the Lady Indians pulled themselves together and washed Pottsboro in the fifth set, winning with little trouble 15-3 to win the match.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match against 2A Alvord at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs lost in straight sets, though each one came down to the final few points with set scores being 25-21, 25-23 and 25-20.

Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 18 assists and 14 digs. Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills while getting 12 digs. Karagan Ritchie added seven other kills while adding 10 digs.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panther lost a tough match against 3A City View at home Tuesday night.

The bigger Lady Mustangs won in straight sets with set scores being 25-15, 25-20 and 25-9.

Aubrey Morman led the team with four kills and five digs. Kayden Skidmore had a team high four aces and five assists while Krista Reeves also had five digs in the back row.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a five-set match against Wichita Christian on Monday night.

The Lady Stars pulled out the win in the final set, but the Lady Bears made them work for it.

Gold-Burg was short three of its players and had move up some JV athletes to play. The Lady Bears won the first set 25-17, but just came up short in the second set losing 26-24.

The third set proved just as close as Wichita Christian again won by the narrowest margin 25-23 to take the lead. The Lady Bears came back to win decisively in the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth and final set.

Unfortunately, it did not go Gold-Burg’s way as the Lady Stars won the set 15-9 to win the match.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won in straight sets at home Tuesday night against Savoy.

The Lady Horns won dominantly in every set with scores being 25-6, 25-15 and 25-5.

The majority of Forestburg’s points came from serving as the team had 34 aces. Reagan Ladewig led the team with 13 in the match.

Faith Moore led the team with six kills and six assists. On defense Rachel Allen and Bailey Payne each had a team high five digs.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.