Volleyball Roundup

Gold-Burg, Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted their tournament on Saturday and was able to come away with first place.

The Lady Bears beat teams from Wichita Christian, Graford and Forestburg to win the team’s final tournament of the pre-season.

The Lady Bears did not drop a set in all three matches as they played Saturday.

The tournament was named the “Playing for Nelda Memorial Tournament” in memory to Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh’s mom, who passed away in November.

Fellow Montague County team Forestburg was able to pick up a tough three-set win against Wichita Christian at the tournament before losing a three-set battle to Graford.

Lady Horn Coach Cori Hayes liked what his team got out of its final tournament as district play starts this week.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough match at Peaster on Friday night.

The Lady Rabbits lost in four sets, with the last one lost by the narrowest of margins.

The Lady Greyhounds beat Bowie in the bi-district last year in straight sets, but Friday was different.

Peaster won a competitive first set 25-21, but the Lady Rabbits came back in the second set to win 25-22.

The Lady Greyhounds rebounded to win set three 25-21 again, but the fourth set went down to the wire. It went to extra points, but unfortunately Peaster came out to win 27-25 and the match 3-1.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians beat Valley View at home on Friday night in dominant fashion.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets and controlled from start to finish with set scores 25-9, 25-16 and 25-17.

Taylor Newman led the team with 12 kills. Skyler Smith led the team with 14 assists while adding seven kills. Megyn Meekins was second with 10 assists to go along with six kills.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets at Graford on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs played better as the match went along as indicated by the set scores 25-23, 25-16 and 25-8.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills and 12 digs. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 17 assists while Randi Gilleland added five kills.

