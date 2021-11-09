Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley volleyball team won its opening district game on Tuesday against Harrold.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Hornets. Prairie Valley won dominantly against Harrold with set scores 25-5, 25-12 and 25-10.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter did not think her team played its best match.

“We made some unnecessary mistakes in sets two and three,” Carpenter said. “I think we lost focus because the momentum of the game was so slow.”

Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills while Karagan Ritchie was second with nine kills. Veronica Gutierrez led the team with 22 assists while Sara Horton had nine service aces.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost their district opener on Tuesday against the defending co-district champion Bryson at home.

The Lady Bears lost in straight sets to the Cowgirls with set scores being 25-14, 25-22 and 25-8.

Despite the scores, Coach Cheryl Cromleigh said they do not indicate the intensity of the match.

“The girls fought on every point and the rallies were long and intense,” Cromleigh said. “Had we gotten that second set I truly believe we would have pushed them to a five-set barn burner. We blocked, tipped, had awesome aces and kills. They just had an answer.”

