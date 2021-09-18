Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians took a break from district play to host 4A Melissa on Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals won in straight sets against the Lady Indians.

No set ended up being particularly close as Melissa won 25-16, 25-18 and 25-8.

Standout performers included Skyler Smith lead the team with 10 assists while adding five kills and seven digs. Taylor Newmon led the team with six kills. Libero Makenna Nobile had a team high 18 digs while adding two service aces.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost at home to Electra on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets with set scores 25-17, 26-24 and 25-17.

The Lady Bulldogs were missing all-state performer Emily Carpenter due to injury and had to adjust.

Karagan Ritchie, Linzie Priddy and Randi Gilleland each had three kills to lead the team. Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 11 assists.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers beat rival Forestburg at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets 25-17, 25-14 and 25-22 against the Lady Horns.

Saint Jo did a lot of damage serving the ball, collecting 14 aces as a team with Taylor Patrick leading with four.

Patrick also led the team with 10 assists while Kayden Skidmore led the team with nine kills.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.