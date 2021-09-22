Volleyball Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Gold-Burg

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won an important game at Gold-Burg on Saturday.

Despite some starters dealing with injuries the Lady Bulldogs were able to win in straight sets against the Lady Bears.

Gold-Burg has zeroed in on Prairie Valley with the hopes to beat them and get a chance at a district title the last several years with the Lady Bulldogs having a hand in the last three years of district titles.

The Lady Bears were without a middle-blocker and down to seven players while Prairie Valley was just getting back its middle blocker Brianna Harris from injury while all-state outside hitter Emily Carpenter was laboring through a back injury.

The first set was going Gold-Burg’s way up 17-13, but the Lady Bulldogs came back to steal the set 25-22.

Prairie Valley then got out to a lead in the second set 15-5 and the Lady Bears could never recover. Gold-Burg did make a late run to build some momentum, but the Lady Bulldogs won 25-17 to take a 2-0.

The third set saw Prairie Valley build a narrow lead, but the Lady Bears did not allow it to get out of hand. The Lady Bulldogs led 21-19 down the stretch and then was able to close out the set and match strong 25-20.

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their first district game on Saturday at home against Jacksboro.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Tigers with the set scores 25-12, 25-22 and 25-14.

Cailyn Johns led the team with 10 kills. Neely Price was second with nine kills while leading the team with 18 assists and one block.

Taygon Jones led the team with 16 digs while she and Maddie Mandela each had three service aces.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians beat Breckenridge on Friday to close out homecoming week for them.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets with little trouble against the Lady Bucks. Nocona won with set scores 25-16, 25-11 and 25-19.

Skyler Smith led the team with seven kills to go with 11 assists. Megyn Meekins had a team high 15 assists to go with six kills and three aces.

Makenna Nobile had a team high 11 digs. Laney Yates and Kaygan Stone also each had three service aces.

The team’s next three game stretch is the toughest playing Holliday, Bowie and Henrietta all in a row. The Lady Indians

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost to Chico on Friday.

The Lady Dragons won in straight sets against the Lady Panthers, with set scores being 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12.

Aubrey Morman led the team with seven kills and three aces. Kayden Skidmore led the team with nine assists while Elaina Everson had seven digs.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost at Poolville on Friday.

The Lady Monarchs won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with set scores being 25-12, 25-12 and 25-15.

Rachel Allen, Kendall Cross each had two aces to lead the team. Bailey Payne, Faith Moore, Reagan Ladewig and Allen each had two kills.

Payne led the team with three assists while Moore had 12 digs.

