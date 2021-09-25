Volleyball Roundup

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns came up short in a competitive district home game against Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Horns won the first set, but the Lady Pirates would go on to win the next three to win the match.

Forestburg was hoping to get its first district win at home. After playing a slate of bigger 2A teams, the Lady Horns was hoping they would have a better chance playing the similar sized team from Perrin-Whitt.

Forestburg started the match on fire. Rebeca Sanchez served the ball 10 straight times and built the Lady Horns lead to 13-2 as the Lady Horns were playing well keeping pressure on the Lady Pirates defense.

Perrin-Whitt did get back into the set and cut the lead to 17-13. That is as close as the Lady Pirates got as Forestburg was able to regain momentum enough to close out the set, winning 25-15 to take the lead.

The great play and strong serving did not carry over to the next two sets. The Lady Horns got down early and could never recover in either set. Perrin-Whitt won both by the score 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set.

It was the most competitive set of the night. Neither team could build more than a three point lead during the majority of the set.

Near the end some calls did not go Forestburg’s way and the team could not recover. The Lady Pirates won the set 25-20 to win the match 3-1.

Sanchez led the team getting 10 of the team’s 20 aces. Faith Moore led the team with six kills and eight assists. Bailey Payne had a team high 22 digs.



Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their second straight district game on Tuesday night playing at City View.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets against the Lady Mustangs and were in control for all three.

Bowie won with the set scores 25-16, 25-16 and 25-19.

Neely Price led the team with 11 kills and three aces while adding nine assist.

Maddie Mandela led the team with 11 assists while BJ Mills was second with eight kills.

On defense Gracie Duke and Price each had two blocks to lead the team.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians did not have a good trip to Holliday on Tuesday night.

The state-ranked Lady Eagles won in straight sets as the Lady Indians had trouble competing in any of them with set scores of 25-7, 25-13 and 25-6.

Kelsee Harrington led the team with four kills while Megyn Meekins was second with three.

Skyler Smith led the team with seven assists and Makenna Nobile had a team high 10 digs.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won a non-district match at Graford on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets though the Lady Rabbits made them work in the first two sets. Saint Jo came back from defecits to win the first two sets 25-21 and 29-27. The third set proved much easier as Saint Jo won 25-12.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with nine kills and two aces.

Taylor Patrick had team high eight assists while Elaina Everson had five digs.

Prairie Valley

Prairie Valley won its break from district play against 4A Hirschi at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the bigger Lady Huskies despite continuing to deal with injury issues.

Prairie Valley was in control of each set as it won 25-18, 25-11 and 25-7.

Brianna Harris led the team with nine kills and three blocks.

Karagan Ritchie was right behind her collecting eight kills and two blocks.

Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 22 assists and six aces.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough one on Tuesday against 2A Windthorst at home.

The Lady Trojans won in straight sets as the Lady Bears struggled to match them. The set scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-10.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team did well competing against a formidable team from a bigger school.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.