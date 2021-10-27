The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs snagged the final playoff spot on Saturday with their win against Gold-Burg.

The Lady Bulldogs won 3-1 against a Lady Bears’ team hoping to keep their own chance of getting a playoff spot open with a win.

The first set saw Prairie Valley race out to an 8-2 lead, but Gold-Burg quickly rallied to cut the lead to one point 13-12. The Lady Bulldogs then went on another run, upping their lead to 21-14.

The Lady Bears closed the distance some, but Prairie Valley won the set 25-19.

The second set was much more competitive with the teams playing point-to-point for most of the set. With the score tied at 20-20, the Lady Bulldogs made their move, taking a 24-21 lead and had set point.

Gold-Burg fought back to not just tie the score at 24-24, but eventually win the set 26-24, tying the matching up at 1-1.

The Lady Bears were hoping they could carry that momentum into the third set, but Prairie Valley stonewalled them. The Lady Bulldogs got out to a big lead early and never looked back.

Prairie Valley’s biggest lead was 19-6 at one point before Gold-Burg scored some points late in the set to make it respectful 25-14.

The Lady Bears would need to win the final two sets if they wanted to win the match. They needed to shake off the bad taste from the third set and get focused for the fourth set.

The first 30 points saw the teams play competitively as it was point-to-point. Neither team was able to get much more than a one or two point lead here and there with the teams going back and forth.

With the scored tied at 15-15, the Lady Bulldogs saw their opening. Prairie Valley won four of the next five points to go up 19-16.

From there it was all the Lady Bulldogs, closing the match on a 6-2 run to win the set 25-18 and the match 3-1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.